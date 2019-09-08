GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A church on the west side of Grand Rapids was vandalized with symbols of the devil on Wednesday night.

Two pentagrams surrounded by circles and the numbers 666 above what appears to be an upside down cross were spray painted on the doors of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, according to a press release from the pastor.

The pastor, Fr. Robert Sirico "invites the perpetrators to come forward," so he can "have a conversation with them about this incident," Sirico said in the release.

Photos of the vandalism were posted in a Facebook group.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Vandalism

Sergeant Cathy Williams of the Grand Rapids Police Department said that the case is assigned to a detective who will be following up with the church.

