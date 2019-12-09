GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Lock your car doors. That's the message on Facebook Thursday from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD says vehicle thefts are on the rise in West Michigan. Authorities claim some of the suspects in recent party store and cellphone store break-ins used stolen vehicles. Police say many of those vehicles had unlocked doors.

Officers also point out recent automotive dealers were targeted because the keys to cars on the lot were easily accessible and not locked away.

The Combined Auto Theft Team, funded by the Automobile Prevention Authority, has seen a nearly 25% increase in stolen motor vehicles compared to last year.

Grand Rapids Police are investigating leads regarding vehicle thefts and break-ins. If you know anything, contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

