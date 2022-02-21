Kentwood man enters guilty plea in murder of pregnant wife

Richard Guichelaar has pleaded guilty plea for second-degree murder and one count of assault on a pregnant woman causing miscarriage with intent or recklessness.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood man accused of killing a pregnant teacher has admitted guilt.

Richard James Guichelaar entered a guilty plea in the strangling death of his pregnant wife, 32-year-old Amber Guichelaar.

The sentencing guidelines for these charges range from more than 20 years to more than 33 years behind bars.

The judge has indicated the sentence will fall within the guidelines.

The mother of two was found dead at her home on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

