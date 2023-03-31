Lee High School security officer charged with CSC

The incident involving security officer Joseph McGraw and a student at the school was allegedly captured on video.

WYOMING, Mich. — A security officer at Godfrey-Lee High School in Wyoming was charged Friday with criminal sexual conduct against a student.

Joseph McGraw is accused of grabbing a squeezing a student's buttocks while removing her from a "play fight" with a friend. Court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE allege McGraw placed his hand near the student's left breast and lifted her to remove her from the fight, then touched her buttocks.

The incident was allegedly captured on video. Witnesses also said they saw McGraw touching the student during the incident, according to court docs.

McGraw has been charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a misdemeanor. If convicted, McGraw could face up to two years in prison and/or a $500 fine.

The district superintendent said Friday that McGraw was placed on administrative leave on March 20 when the investigation began and termination proceedings began Friday after they learned of his arrest.

Editor's note: In a previous version of this story, the headline previously read "Wyoming high school security officer charged with CSC," which could be confused with Wyoming High School. The headline has been updated for clarification.

