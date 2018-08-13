GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A loud party and reckless driving is what lead to a weekend shooting in Kent County, authorities say.

According to an update from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, police were not called to the area of Parle Avenue and Woodland Park Drive right away because a neighbor attempted to resolve the issue. The incident later escalated into an argument and physical altercation at the neighbor's home who initially complained about the loud party and reckless driving.

A single gunshot was fired around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and struck two people: 44-year-old Robert Morgan, from Belding, and 22-year-old Jacob Vanenk, from Lowell. Both were taken to the hospital, but Morgan later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's department says the case is still under investigation. The case will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review one the investigation concludes.

