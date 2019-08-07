GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man was arrested on Friday, July 5, for breaking into a home on Lake Michigan Drive on July 2.

Travis Jay Parker, 25, of Hamilton, Michigan, was arrested and charged with second-degree home invasion.

Police said the homeowner alerted sheriff's deputies of the break-in just after midnight on July 3. The victim received an alert on his home security system and watched live video on his smart phone to find Parker.

The victim then alerted Parker that he was being watched, and Parker fled the scene.

Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and confirmed the suspect had fled. It doesn't appear that anything was stolen.

Parker was found Friday on US-31 near Chicago Drive in Holland Township and taken into custody. He was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail and will appear in court at a later date.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

