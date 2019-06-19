GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who reportedly planned to kill himself and his ex-boss has been charged with possessing a bomb after authorities found a homemade explosive in his Plainfield Township apartment.

In this case, the explosive was a small metal container filled with BBs, a razor blade, safety pins, shotgun shells “and gun powder prepped with fuse.’’

Police described it as a small metal fuel can that was taken apart and reassembled.

“It had the potential to function as an explosive device to cause harm,’’ Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon said. “The bomb squad came in and it was neutralized.’’

Jared William Wilson, 22, appeared in 63rd District Court on Wednesday for a probable cause conference on a felony charge of possession of a bomb with unlawful intent.

The charge alleges that Wilson had the homemade bomb "with the intent to frighten, terrorize, intimidate, threaten, harass, injure or kill any person.'' The offense is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Wilson, a graduate of Lowell High School, cried during his brief court hearing. He will return to court next week to hear evidence against him.

Defense attorney Kellen Dotson asked that Wilson’s $100,000 bond be reduced. Wilson would stay with family in Ada and would remain under supervision, Dotson said.

“Mr. Wilson does not have a criminal history,’’ Dotson told the court. “My client does have a right to a reasonable bond; a bond in which he can meet.’’

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Nicholas J. Christensen argued against a bond reduction, saying Wilson’s actions showed forethought and unlawful intent.

“This case involves not just a typical pipe bomb created by the defendant, but a pipe bomb that included things that we would reference as shrapnel,’’ Christensen said. “I think the defendant’s actions warrant a high bond in order to protect society at large.’’

Judge Sara Smolenski opted to keep the bond unchanged.

“Mr. Wilson, I’m sure this is all very, very difficult for everybody, including you,’’ the judge said. “The bond was set originally because of the type of case it is.’’

Investigators got involved after Wilson called a suicide hotline on June 5th, court records show. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department was notified when he reportedly made suicidal/homicidal threats.

“He claimed to be armed with an improvised explosive device (IED) made from a lead pipe and homemade explosives,’’ according to a probable cause affidavit. “He then said that he had been fired and was on his way to kill himself and his boss whom fired him.’’

Wilson worked at a retail store on Plainfield Avenue, not far from his apartment on Mayfield Avenue NE.

He was arrested in a traffic stop not far from his apartment. Deputies searched his apartment, where they recovered the homemade IED. A warrant charging him was signed on June 6.

