Man poses as police officer, pats down Albion student

The person requested to pat down the student and the student complied thinking the man was an officer.

ALBION, Mich. — A suspect is being sought after Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a man posed as a police officer and patted down a student near the campus of Albion College.

The incident happened on Friday, August 28 at 1 a.m. Deputies said the suspect is described as white male driving a Chevrolet Impala.

The person requested to pat down the student and the student complied thinking the man was an officer.

The student’s coach later contacted the Albion Department of Public Safety. The department said that none of their officers were involved.

The information was then passed on to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. It was also determined that no deputies were involved.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1 Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted a search warrant in the 17000 block of 20 ½ Mile Road in Marengo Township.

A 30-year-old man was interviewed and a search warrant was done on his home. The department did not say if this individual was the suspect from Friday or if an arrest was made.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Homminga at 269-781-0880 or the Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.