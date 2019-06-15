GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department needs your help finding a vehicle and driver involved in a serious injury hit and run crash. The crash happened at Hall Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

The investigation revealed that a car was traveling south on Eastern Avenue SE and turned left onto Hall Street, hitting a moped. The vehicle did not stop.

The rider of the moped was a 33-year-old man from Grand Rapids. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fleeing vehicle is described as a blue four-door sedan, possibly a Honda. Police say it's missing a mirror and might have front and/or passenger side damage.

Anyone with any information on the accident is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3771 or 616-456-4282 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

