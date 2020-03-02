HUBBARDSTON, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who broke into a home early Sunday morning and stabbed two people inside. One person is seriously injured, deputies say.

The homeowners told deputies investigating the case that they think the man is about 25 to 30 years old. He broke into their house on Pearl Street around 3:40 a.m. and "stabbed and slashed" the two people after they confronted him.

He escaped in an unknown direction. It is not known if he left in a car or not.

The man is described as a white man with facial hair and has a "smaller" physical build. He was wearing a brown coat with a hood and baggy jeans at the time of the break-in.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a motive, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 616-527-0400.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.