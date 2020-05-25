Monroe cop shot while investigating carjacking

Peterson was taken to a hospital in Toledo. She was in serious but stable condition Monday.

MONROE, Mich. — A Michigan police officer investigating a carjacking was shot during a traffic stop.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in a busy commercial area near Interstate 75 in Monroe, which is about 40 miles south of Detroit.

The officer, Cpl. Renae Peterson, was responding to a carjacking. The owner of the car said two men struck her over the head with a handgun and then left in her blue sedan.

Officers found the vehicle at North Dixie Highway and Ternes Drive. Peterson was shot at twice when she approached the stolen vehicle.

After a short chase, officers located the suspects and took them into custody.

Peterson was taken to a hospital in Toledo. She was in serious but stable condition Monday.

A witness, Bryan Workman, told the Monroe News that the officer asked for help while lying on the street.

Two suspects who fled on foot were captured. Kathleen Clark heard the shots while in a drive-thru lane of a Taco Bell. Clark says she started praying.

