BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 11 after the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) and Saint Joe Public Safety executed a narcotics search.

Following a one-month investigation, Amanda Borrelli, 36, was arrested regarding the distribution of crystal meth at her home in Saint Joe City.

During the search, SWET detectives located approximately half an ounce of crystal meth, heroin and approximately 30 morphine pills and other drug-related items.

Borrelli was lodged in the Berrien County Jail for second-degree possession with intent to deliver crystal meth and heroin, as well as maintaining a drug house.

On Monday, Sept. 16, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Benton Harbor and located three suspects inside the house: William Beecham, 27; Tipton Walker, 23; and Jamon Hill, 26.

Officers located two ounces of heroin, a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, ammunition, three pounds of marijuana and other drug-related items on the property.

All three of those suspects were lodged in the Berrien County Jail on numerous felony charges.

