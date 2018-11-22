PENTWATER, Mich. - A 22-year-old man is in jail, accused of breaking the windows of vehicles, and shooting out windows at a school in Oceana County.

Wednesday morning, owners of at least two vehicles in the Pentwater area discovered their side windows broken. Then workers at Pentwater Public School found windows shot out with a BB gun.

A school surveillance camera recorded an image of a black Ford Escape, on campus at the time of the vandalism. Pentwater Police and Oceana County sheriff's deputies got tips from people who saw posts about the vandalism, and arrested a Pentwater man for the crimes.

