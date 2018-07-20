KALAMAZOO TWP., Mich. - A credit union is robbed in Kalamazoo and now police, the Department of Public Safety and the FBI are looking for answers.

According to township police, the robbery happened at the Kalsee Credit Union around noon Friday, July 20. That's when police say a man came in with a gun, jumped on the counter and forced employees to hand over money.

Police provided a vague description of the suspect saying he was a tall, medium-build black male, wearing dark clothing and a wearing a mask.

The suspect left the scene on foot and according to authorities, entered a waiting maroon or burgundy sedan, which was last seen going west on Mosel Avenue.

The credit union is located on the 300 Block of W. Mosel Ave.

No injuries were reported and anyone with information should call Kalamazoo's silent observer program.

