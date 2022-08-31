3 found dead in apparent double homicide-suicide

Three other children, ages 13, 11 and 3, were able to flee the apartment and were uninjured.

PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people, including a 6-year-old girl, were found dead in a Portage apartment in an apparent double homicide-suicide.

Police say the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of E Milham Avenue. Initial reports said an armed man was barricaded in an apartment.

Responding officers established a perimeter and called the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team to the area. The team attempted to negotiate with the barricaded subject for two hours and received no response.

Police entered the apartment and found three people dead. They have been identified as 39-year-old Henry Bates, 31-year-old Brianna Bates and their daughter, 6-year-old Zenzia Bates. Police say Henry and Brianna were married.

Three other children, ages 13, 11 and 3, were able to flee the apartment and were uninjured.

The victims were taken to the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner's Office for examination.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

