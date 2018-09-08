Grand Rapids police are looking for the person who robbed a west side gas station Wednesday night.

According to GRPD, the suspect walked into the Shell gas station on Leonard St. and Alpine Ave. around 9 p.m.

The suspect implied her or she had a weapon, although one wasn't seen. The suspect ran away with a small amount of cash.

Police are looking for more information. If you saw anything, call the Grand Rapids Police Department (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer (616) 774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM