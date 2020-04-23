Grand Rapids Police are on scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday on the northeast side of the city.

Police are investigating at the 800 block of Carrier Creek NE. Officers have asked that the public avoid the areas as they investigate.

GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said police were first dispatched due to an area hospital on a report of a gunshot wound victim.

Further information led them to a house on Carrie Creek Drive NE, near Diamond Ave.

While officers responded to the location, a second victim was found. The victim died on scene.

An autopsy will be done in the upcoming days to determine cause of death. There is no updates on the condition of the victim being treated at the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.