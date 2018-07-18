BYRON CENTER, Mich. - Authorities confirm a credit card skimming device was found as a gas station in Byron Center.

Jennifer Holton with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that was skimmer was found at the Mobile gas station at 460 76th Street SW.

the gas station received a complaint that a credit card was compromised after someone purchased furl, so gas station staff bagged the pump until state officials could come and investigate.

On Wednesday, July 18, state officials with MDARD removed the credit card skimmer from the pump and turned over the evidence to law enforcement for further investigation.

Anyone who may have used the pump with the skimmer on it is encouraged to monitor their bank statements. The Mobile station is still open and customers can go inside to pay if they are uncomfortable with paying at the pump.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM