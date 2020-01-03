PORTAGE, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for a person who they believe drove away from the 1400 block of Portage Road after they shot a 19-year-old man Friday night.

The 19-year-old arrived at Bronson Hospital around 9 p.m. and was treated and released with non-serious injuries.

Police investigated the scene near the intersection of Portage Road and E Center Avenue and learned from witnesses that the person who they believe shot the teen left the area in a white mid-size SUV. It was last seen traveling north on Portage Road.

While the police complete their investigation, they are asking that anyone with information about this incident contact them at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

