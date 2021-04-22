Those who abuse kids would be listed on a child abuse registry, bills propose

Bills have been introduced in Lansing to create a public database of those convicted of child abuse; offenders would be listed for 5 to 10 years.

LANSING, Mich. — Companion bills have been introduced in Lansing to create a registry with the names of individuals convicted of child abuse offenses in Michigan.

Under bills introduced in the House and Senate, Michigan State Police would compile a computerized database of individuals convicted of child abuse in Michigan.

Offenders would be on the registry for between five and 10 years, depending on the severity of the crime.

The registry would be open to the public and include the offender’s name, date of birth and where they live.

If approved, it would be known as “Wyatt’s Law,’’ in recognition of a boy who was critically injured in a 2013 case of child abuse.

It happened in Macomb County, in southeast Michigan. The woman convicted in that case had prior child abuse convictions.

State Rep. Kevin Hertel introduced the House bill; his brother, Curtis Hertel, Jr., introduced the Senate version.

“It will give every parent in our state access to the information of who has been prosecuted and convicted of child abuse,’’ Kevin Hertel said. “It will allow them to have that information as they’re making decisions of the other adults that their children interact with.’’

The St. Clair Shores Democrat received input from Erica Hammel, whose son, Wyatt, was critically injured in November of 2013.

Wyatt was 1 at the time. The boy suffered a skull fracture, brain injuries, broken ribs and a loss of vision in one eye due to abuse by his father’s girlfriend, who had previous convictions of child abuse.

“And they no doubt see this as a resource that could have helped them to make sure that their child wasn’t put into a situation where an abuser had access to commit those abuses again,’’ Hertel said.

This is the fourth time the legislation has been introduced in Lansing. Hertel and a co-sponsor, Rep. Terry Sabo, say they are hopeful it will pass this time.

“It’s really very troubling to hear and see these types of things that are happening in my own community, let alone across the state,’’ said Sabo, D-Muskegon. “This would be a public registry that anybody could log into online.’’

The House and Senate bills have been referred to committee.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.