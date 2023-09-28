Verdict reached in 1996 Kent County cold case murder trial

Garry Dean Artman, 64, was arrested in Mississippi on charges related to the rape and murder of 29-year-old Sharon Hammack in 1996.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Garry Artman, who was accused of raping and murdering a 29-year-old woman in Kent County.

Garry Dean Artman, 64, was arrested in Mississippi on charges related to the rape and murder of 29-year-old Sharon Hammack in 1996.

After a four-day trial, Artman was found guilty on all three counts: Open murder, felony murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Oct. 3, 1996, Kent County Sheriff deputies responded to an incident on 76th Street SE, between Patterson Ave and Kraft Ave in Caledonia Township.

That's when they found a deceased woman and determined she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death. That woman was later identified as Hammack.

She was found lying in tall grass in a field, wrapped in some type of cloth. Authorities in 1996 said her panties were pulled down around her ankles, and her body was just 10 feet off the road.

She was also four weeks pregnant.

Advancements in forensic genetic genealogy helped investigators track down and connect Artman to her murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Kent County 63rd District Court, Artman has an extensive history of Criminal Sexual Assault (CSC) crimes, and spent 11 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) for a charge of CSC 1st Degree. He was sent to prison in August of 1981, and then discharged on the maximum (meaning the MDOC had the ability, but chose not to parole him), in June of 1992, just four years before Hammack was murdered.

Artman was also recently charged in a 2006 murder in Maryland.

