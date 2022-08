Whitmer releases statement on guilty verdicts in kidnapping trial

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shares a statement after jurors delivered guilty verdicts on all counts for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich. — A jury in Grand Rapids convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were found guilty on all charges in their 2nd trial after a jury couldn't reach a verdict in the original trial in April.

Gov. Whitmer shared a statement shortly after the verdict was reached on Tuesday saying:

“I want to thank the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their hard work and my family, friends, and staff for their support.

“Today’s verdicts prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable. They will not succeed.

“But we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics. Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic.

“I ran for office because I love my fellow Michiganders and my home state with all my heart. I always will. I cannot—I will not—let extremists get in the way of the work we do. They will never break my unwavering faith in the goodness and decency of our people.

“I will stay focused on getting things done for the people of Michigan.”

Fox and Croft were convicted on the following charges:

Barry Croft Jr

Count 1 Kidnapping Conspiracy: GUILTY

Count 2 Conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction: GUILTY

Count 3 Possession of an unregistered destructive device: GUILTY

Adam Fox

Count 1 Kidnapping Conspiracy: GUILTY

Count 2 Conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction: GUILTY

After the announcement, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also released a statement:

“It has been the honor of my life to serve alongside Governor Gretchen Whitmer as Lieutenant Governor. Since the day she asked me to run alongside her, I have seen her dedication and commitment to the people of Michigan. I have seen her devotion to the kind of public service that works around the clock to make Michiganders’ lives better and delivers real change for every community. I have seen her step up to the plate to make tough decisions.

Today’s outcome ensures that those who threaten to kidnap and kill public officials will be held accountable for their crimes under the law. When we took our oaths of office, we committed to serving all Michiganders. Violent extremists have tried to scare us and prevent us from doing our jobs, but they will not win. We will keep working hard, standing tall and standing tough, and living up to the oath we took.

Our differences must never be settled through violence. We need to be honest and clear about what causes violence by extremists and do all we can to address the root cause of it. Elected officials, parents, teachers, faith leaders, all of us have a duty to stand up to these hateful actions and teach our kids that there is a better way.

I know that Governor Whitmer will continue leading with grit to do what is right. I know she will always love this amazing state and she will keep putting Michiganders first—no matter what.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.