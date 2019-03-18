Ottawa County deputies need your help finding a suspect they say held up a party store late Sunday night in Holland.

Just after 11PM, investigators say a man with a handgun came into the store near the corner of U.S. 31 and Riley Street and told the clerk to give him money from the register.

He then ran away and police dogs were not able to track him down.

If you saw anything that might help detectives, call Ottawa County dispatchers or Silent Observer.

