DNR hosting final Free ORV Weekend Aug. 21-22

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be hosting its final Free ORV Weekend of the summer Aug. 21-22.

The free event gives visitors access to Michigan's 4,000 miles of off-road trails and scramble areas, including the Silver Lake ORV Area.

"Free ORV Weekend is a great opportunity for riders to explore off-road trails and routes in the Upper and Lower peninsulas," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "It’s also the perfect time to test riding out for yourself or introduce friends and family to the sport."

While an ORV license or trail permit is not required to participate, a Recreation Passport and other vehicle entry fees still apply.

More information on Free ORV Weekend can be found here.

