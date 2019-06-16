KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A car crashed into a Kalamazoo police cruiser early Saturday morning during enforcement of the X-train, a group of vehicles that police say "cause havoc" on the weekends.

Police said the driver was drunk.

Around 2:22 a.m. a Kalamazoo officer conducted a traffic stop at W. Frank Street and Cooley Street as a part of cracking down on the X-train activities, which had been going on since midnight.

Police said while the officer was engaged in the traffic stop, another vehicle crashed into the back of the cruiser at a high speed, "causing significant damage to both vehicles."

A 35-year-old Kalamazoo resident was driving the vehicle, and police arrested the suspect for operating while intoxicated.

The officer and a civilian ride-along were sitting in the cruiser at the time of the crash. Both were evaluated at Bronson Hospital and released.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

