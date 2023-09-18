2 Michigan universities rank among nation's top 100

U.S. News & World Report released their '2024 Best Colleges' list and two Michigan universities rank among the best in the nation.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100.

As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the survey and again are ranked among the best in the nation.

University of Michigan Ann Arbor

The University of Michigan once again is ranked as the best college in the state, coming in as the 21st best institution in the country. U of M raised its rank nationwide by four spots since its 25th best college ranking in 2023.

The University of Michigan also claimed some other top spots in the rankings this year:

3rd Best Public School

5th Best Undergraduate Engineering Program

4th Best Undergraduate Business Programs

1st Best Undergraduate Business Management Program

1st Best Undergraduate Business Marketing Program

Michigan State University

Michigan State University continues to be the second best educational institution in the rankings, moving up 17 spots from 77th to 60th best college in the nation in 2024.

Michigan State University also ranks as the 28th Best Public School and has the best undergraduate Supply Chain Management and Logistics program in the country.

Here are how all of the Michigan universities rank according to U.S. News & World Report:

Best Colleges In Michigan

#21 - University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

#60 (tie) - Michigan State University

#151 (tie) - Michigan Technological University

#185 (tie) - University of Detroit Mercy

#201 (tie) - Wayne State University

#236 (tie) - Grand Valley State University

#260 (tie) - Central Michigan University

#304 (tie) - Ferris State University

#304 (tie) - Western Michigan University

#320 (tie) - Andrews University

#332 (tie) - Oakland University

#376 (tie) - Eastern Michigan University

#390 (tie) - University of Michigan - Flint

The top universities nationwide come as no surprise, with the same ivy-league schools with a few other private schools in the mix.

5 Best Colleges In The Nation

Princeton University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University Stanford University Yale University

Read more about the methodology here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.