Best public and private high schools in Michigan, according to new ranking

MICHIGAN, USA — A new ranking of public and private high schools across the country named a few Michigan schools among the nation's best.

Niche released their 10th annual Best Schools and Districts Rankings for 2024 on Monday, ranking nearly 125,000 public and private schools in the country.

Three Michigan schools ranked among the top in the country, including Washtenaw International High School, Cranbrook Schools and Greenhills School.

Washtenaw International High School ranks 100th among public high schools while Cranbrook and Greenhills Schools rank 65th and 81st respectively among private high schools.

While only three schools are considered to be among the top in the nation, the state is home to dozens of other schools that received an "A+" rating from Niche.

Below you will find lists of the best public and private schools in Michigan and West Michigan, according to the Niche rankings.

10 Best Public High Schools in Michigan

Washtenaw International High School - Washtenaw Independent School District International Academy - Oakland Schools Novi High School - Novi Community School District Troy High School - Troy School District Huron High School - Ann Arbor Public Schools Northville High School - Northville Public Schools Wylie E. Groves High School - Birmingham Public Schools Okemos High School - Okemos Public Schools Community High School - Ann Arbor Public Schools Pioneer High School - Ann Arbor Public Schools

10 Best Private High Schools in Michigan

Cranbrook Schools - Bloomfield Hills Greenhills School - Ann Arbor Detroit Country Day - Beverly Hills Frankel Jewish Academy of Metro Detroit - West Bloomfield Interlochen Arts Academy - Interlochen The Roeper School, Grades 6-12 - Birmingham University Liggett School - Grosse Pointe Woods Michigan Islamic Academy - Ann Arbor Brother Rice High School - Bloomfield Hills Mercy High School - Farmington Hills

5 Best Public High Schools in West Michigan

City Middle/High School - Grand Rapids Public Schools (#11 in state) Northern High School - Forest Hills Public Schools (#18 in state) East Grand Rapids High School - East Grand Rapids Public Schools (#27 in state) Central High School - Forest Hills Public Schools (#28 in state) West Michigan Aviation Academy - Grand Rapids (#31 in state)

5 Best Private High Schools in West Michigan

Fusion Global Academy - Grand Rapids (#27 in state) West Michigan Lutheran High School - Wyoming (#33 in state) Grand Rapids Christian High School - Grand Rapids (#8 in state) Muskegon Catholic Central School - Muskegon (#45 in state) The Potter's House High School - Wyoming (#46 in state)

Niche uses factors like academics, diversity, college enrollment and student to teacher ratios to determine their annual rankings. Niche also boasts that their rankings "combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more."

Learn more about the methodology and see the best ranked schools in the country here.

