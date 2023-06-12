Community colleges in Michigan offering course credit for industry certifications

If you have an industry-recognized credential like a medical assistant certificate, you might be eligible for free college credit in Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Community College Association (MCAA) announced Monday that the state's 31 community and tribal colleges are accepting certain industry-recognized credentials and certifications for college credit.

Industries like healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and business are working with local colleges to provide credits for employees who have earned industry credentials.

The program, through the Michigan Transfer Network, is funded by the Ascendium Education Group in an effort to strengthen career pathways for Michiganders.

“Skills gained by obtaining an industry-recognized credential are directly connected to knowledge learned on our campuses,” said Brandy Johnson, MCCA President. “This new partnership recognizes the hard work being done by our students outside the classroom by awarding course credit for more than 500 industry-recognized credentials.”

To find which schools offer credits for different industry-recognized certifications and credentials, visit MITransfer.org.

