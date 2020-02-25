GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education voted for Dr. Leandriane Roby to be offered the position of superintendent. If Roby accepts the offer, the board will begin negotiating a contract for the new superintendent.

Roby is the current assistant superintendent at Richfield Public Schools in Minnesota. She has held that position since 2014.

Roby has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Minnesota, a Master of Arts in Education Administration from Saint Mary’s of Minnesota, a K-12 Educational Licensure from Saint Mary’s of Minnesota, and a Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Leadership, Research, and Technology from Western Michigan University.

►See Roby's resume here.

The district has been trying to find a replacement for Theresa Weatherall-Neal since she announced her retirement in September of 2018. Last year, the school board got it down to two finalists but decided to go with neither of them and start the search over.

Weatherall-Neal retired from the district in July of last year. At that time, Ron Gorman, a veteran educator and administrator for the district took over the helm on an interim basis.

