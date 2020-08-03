MUSKEGON, Mich. — Thanks to a bond proposal passed by Muskegon County voters in November of 2019, Oakridge Public Schools has an upgraded auditorium.

The renovations were unveiled Friday night at the high school's first performance of "The Wizard of Oz."

The 2019 bond will generate more than $16 million to address facility needs throughout the district. The upgrades to the auditorium were valued at $150,000 but because of a purchasing agent who provided materials at-cost and donated his time to install, the district spent less than $24,000 of the bond funds.

"This will absolutely be the most technologically-advanced stage in the county hands-down," said Lead Designer and Purchasing Agent Brad Boyink.

RELATED: Oakridge Public Schools reduces debt burden for taxpayers

Boyink said there is a new holographic scrim, 3D projection, several dozen LED stage lights and three LED video screens.

The district plans to continue to renovate more parts of the auditorium through different funding sources. This includes upgrades to the stage accessibility, an ambient lighting system, seating repairs and a new HVAC system with heat and air conditioning.

The bond also provided funding for upgrades to the South Carr building, Lower Elementary, Upper Elementary and the middle school and high school campus.

Oakridge Public Schools has another bond on the March 10 ballot. This one is an operating millage that has been in place since 1994. It was last renewed five years ago.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.