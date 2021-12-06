Fallout from school shooting could go beyond teen, parents

A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week.

Karen McDonald’s remarks raise questions about whether staff and the school district will face liability — criminal or civil — in the tragedy.

Ethan Crumbley is charged with shooting fellow students at Oxford High School after a meeting with counselors and his parents.

A teacher was troubled by a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a dying person, along with messages “My life is useless” and “The world is dead," McDonald said. Nonetheless, he was returned to class.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.