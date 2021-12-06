x
Fallout from school shooting could go beyond teen, parents

A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week.
Credit: AP
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week. 

Karen McDonald’s remarks raise questions about whether staff and the school district will face liability — criminal or civil — in the tragedy. 

Ethan Crumbley is charged with shooting fellow students at Oxford High School after a meeting with counselors and his parents. 

A teacher was troubled by a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a dying person, along with messages “My life is useless” and “The world is dead," McDonald said. Nonetheless, he was returned to class.

