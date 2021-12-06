Fallout from school shooting could go beyond teen, parents

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week.
Karen McDonald’s remarks raise questions about whether staff and the school district will face liability — criminal or civil — in the tragedy.
Ethan Crumbley is charged with shooting fellow students at Oxford High School after a meeting with counselors and his parents.
A teacher was troubled by a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a dying person, along with messages “My life is useless” and “The world is dead," McDonald said. Nonetheless, he was returned to class.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.