Family friend: Sole survivor of Beaver Island plane crash 'continues to be a miracle'

A GoFundMe organized by a friend of the Perdue family has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sole survivor of a weekend plane crash over Beaver Island — identified as 11-year-old Laney Perdue in a statement issued by her mother, Christina Perdue — was still recovering from several broken bones and listed in fair condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, according to a long-time family friend.

Dana Bensinger had to fight back tears during a Monday phone call with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, detailing her relationship with the Perdue family, including Gaylord-based realtor Mike Perdue, who died in the crash.

“It’s a really special, special place,” Bensinger said of Beaver Island. “He loved the islands.”

She recalled their final meeting just prior to Saturday’s plane crash.

“My daughter and her played basketball together Saturday morning. Mike and Christie and their two boys and daughter Addy were all at the game,” she said. “Great, great game on Saturday. I was really proud of her.”

As the NTSB investigates the cause of the crash, Bensinger, who organized a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and other expenses, reflected upon the 11-year-old’s survival.

“It’s a tragedy with a miracle,” she said. “Seeing Laney, I—it was a miracle. It is a miracle. She continues to be a miracle.”

