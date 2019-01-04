MUSKEGON, Mich. — Residents in North Muskegon’s Fenner Glen subdivision are still struggling with standing water in their basements. They say the flooding started in mid-March and has continued into April, with no statement from its homeowners’ association.

“I feel like we’re being kept in the dark,” homeowner Rose Olsen said.

The water affected at least 15 homes, costing thousands of dollars in repairs. Owners have been vocal about their frustrations, and at the heart of the situation lies what the homeowners say is a simple question:

"Why a township that doesn’t have storm gutters doesn’t make it code if you’re going to have a basement for a sump pump," asked homeowner Thomas Drent. "You’ve got to have one or the other because where is all the water going to go?"

According to homeowners, Fenner Glen homes passed Laketon Township inspections without having draining systems like sump pumps to push out excess water. The township said its inspections are done based on what the state requires, but many are still concerned.

“Why, why is that not required?" Olsen asked. "When you build a home in a subdivision, you should have a sump pump.”

Residents are asking for clarity and help from local leaders.

“It'd be nice to get the township to take care of the groundwater here, get some sewers in,” Drent said.

However, Laketon Township says that because flooding is happening on private property, the most they can do is direct Fenner Glen residents to the local drain commission.

The Township is also handing out pamphlets to those affected which label the excess water as “spring flooding.” But, the term doesn’t sit right with some.

“We had thousands of dollars worth of carpeting and furniture, and drywall and paint. This was our living space. If this is just normal spring flooding, people can't do this every year, you can't have your house torn up every year. We should not have finished basements, maybe we shouldn't have basements at all in this neighborhood, then, if this is just normal spring flooding,” Olsen said.

Kim Arter, the township’s supervisor, says affected homeowners should bring up their complaints with Fenner Glen’s homeowners’ association.

Olsen has reached out to Laketon Township as well as Fenner Glen’s homeowners’ association but hasn’t received a call back from either group. However, residents say a private meeting will be held this week between the township, building developers and homeowners’ association.

