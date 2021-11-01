Firefighters respond to house fire in Cutlerville

The blaze happened in the 6900 block of South Division in Cutlerville.

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Fire crews and other emergency crews responded to the 6900 block of South Division in Cutlerville for a house on fire Monday evening.

The Dutton Township Fire Chief confirms that everyone involved, including pets, are now safe.

Smoke was coming from multiple areas of the home.

At this point, it's not clear if anyone was hurt, or what led up to the fire.

13 On Your Side can see Byron Township Fire Department, Dutton Fire Rescue, Kentwood Fire Department, Cutlerville Fire Department, Life EMC paramedics and Kent County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

