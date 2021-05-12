Funeral arrangements set for victims of Oxford High School shooting

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the four victims of the deadly shooting at Oxford High School. The students were killed after their 15-year-old classmate opened fire in the hallway between classes on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Visitation is scheduled for 16-year-old Tate Myre from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. A funeral is planned for noon on Tuesday.
Services for 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana are scheduled for Wednesday.
Visitation for 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin happened on Saturday with no announcement about her funeral yet.
Arrangements are still pending for 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who succumbed to his injuries the day after the shooting at a nearby hospital.
Six students and one teacher were injured in the shooting. The teacher was released from the hospital with a graze wound on her left shoulder the day of the shooting.
Police held a press conference on Nov. 30, detailing the extent of the injuries. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard asked for prayers for a 14-year-old female student who suffered wounds to the neck and chest, and said she was on a ventilator.
The Sheriff's Office announced Sunday she was released from Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Now, only one student remains hospitalized. A 17-year-old female student injured on Nov. 30 is in stable condition at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, police said.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.