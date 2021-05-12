x
Funeral arrangements set for victims of Oxford High School shooting

Three of the students killed in the shooting have arrangements for funerals and visitations. Only one of the students injured remains in the hospital.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the four victims of the deadly shooting at Oxford High School. The students were killed after their 15-year-old classmate opened fire in the hallway between classes on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Visitation is scheduled for 16-year-old Tate Myre from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. A funeral is planned for noon on Tuesday.

Services for 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana are scheduled for Wednesday.

Visitation for 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin happened on Saturday with no announcement about her funeral yet.

Arrangements are still pending for 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who succumbed to his injuries the day after the shooting at a nearby hospital. 

Six students and one teacher were injured in the shooting. The teacher was released from the hospital with a graze wound on her left shoulder the day of the shooting.

Police held a press conference on Nov. 30, detailing the extent of the injuries. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard asked for prayers for a 14-year-old female student who suffered wounds to the neck and chest, and said she was on a ventilator.

The Sheriff's Office announced Sunday she was released from Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Now, only one student remains hospitalized. A 17-year-old female student injured on Nov. 30 is in stable condition at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, police said.

