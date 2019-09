WALKER, Mich. - Police in Walker say a car crashed into the Alpine Avenue laundromat and ruptured a gas line.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area between Ferris Street NW and Hillside Drive NW.

City of Walker Police Department Some results from recent speed board deployments: * Cummings/Cummin... gs Ct: 80% of recorded speeds within 5 MPH of posted speed limit * Fenwick/Stark: 84% * Springbrook Hill: 92% * Wilson/North Wilson Ct: 60% * Richmond/Mullins: 77% * Hall/Kinney: 92% For the most part, we are finding that many drivers obey the posted speed limits, so THANK YOU!

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.