Get ready parents: 'Disney On Ice' is returning to Grand Rapids

Grab your mouse ears and get ready to see all your favorite Disney characters.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grab your mouse ears and get ready to see all your favorite Disney characters, because Disney On Ice is returning to Grand Rapids.

This year, the event skates into Grand Rapids from Feb. 10 to 13 in 2022 at the Van Andel Arena, with multiple shows each day. The theme this year is 'Mickey and Friends.'

The show will include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, who will set off on a journey to discover Mickey's favorite memory of all time.

Along the way, they will run into Moana as they try to save her island, and go on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui. The audience will be taken to Arendelle to visit royal sisters Anna and Elsa, and will even get to experience the magic of Fantasia.

Disney on Ice officials say the show will be interactive with the audience.

Tickets can be purchased as soon as Nov. 2 for preferred customers. The general public can buy them on Nov. 9.

The organizers say COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place according to local guidelines. The Van Andel website will be updated with any mask or entry requirements for audience members.

To purchase tickets, follow the link here.

RELATED VIDEO: E-Block: Monday, Nov. 1

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.