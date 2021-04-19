Gov. Whitmer visits and inspects US-131/M-179 interchange in Wayland Township

The US-131/M-179 project will update the interchange to a single point urban interchange and resurface US-131 from 120th Avenue to 133rd Avenue in Allegan County.

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to the US-131/M-179 Interchange construction project in Wayland Township to observe the partnership between the Gun Lake Tribe and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Whitmer discussed the administration’s Rebuilding Michigan plan and the $300 million Bridge Bundling proposal that would address our crumbling bridges and make a greater investment in our infrastructure.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Gun Lake Tribe’s generosity and shared commitment to fix Michigan’s roads and bridges,” said Governor Whitmer. “This project will benefit all who travel on U.S. 131, keeping families safe and the economy moving forward. By investing in Michigan’s infrastructure we will support thousands of good-paying jobs, and make Michigan a leader in infrastructure.”

The cost of the project is approximately $26 million dollars, with the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi funding 80 percent of the costs.

The two-year project kicked off March 1, 2021 and is scheduled to open to traffic in November of 2022.

In January 2020, the State Transportation Commission (STC) authorized MDOT to issue $3.5 billion in bonds over four years to finance infrastructure improvements, under authority granted by the Michigan Constitution and Public Act 51 of 1951.

Funding raised through bond sales will finance new projects throughout the state, and frees up funding already dedicated to those project for other projects, expanding the scope of that work or advancing project schedules.

