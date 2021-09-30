Grand Rapids man who killed mom, two sisters will remain behind bars

He had a chance to be resentenced because he committed the killings as a juvenile.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man convicted of murdering his family will continue to spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

Thursday morning, a judge denied Jon Siesling a chance to be resentenced.

Siesling is already convicted of murdering his mother and two young sisters back in 2003.

Siesling was 17 at the time of the slayings, but a US Supreme Court decision allowed him to have a resentencing hearing because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

His defense attorney says he would be able to control himself if released, so he asked for terms.

The prosecutor denied that claim.

"If he truly was somebody prone to violence who had an inability to control his behavior and aggression or anger, we would've seen a lot of that I'm his prison record. We didn't," Defense Counsel Mark Hunting said.

Some members of the court system said this case was horrific, and some of the worst they've ever seen.

"In 24 years of doing my job, I've never seen a more scary individual and an individual who should be feared," Chief Assistant Kent County Prosecutor Monica Janiskee said.

