Grand Rapids starts recruitment for next police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A national recruitment is being conducted for the next police chief in Grand Rapids.

The city says a search firm on Friday issued a candidate profile along with application instructions. The open application period runs through Dec. 10.

A search and consulting firm held more than two dozen sessions, seeking input from the community, the police department and others on candidate attributes and characteristics. The city says the input will be used to help evaluate prospective candidates.

The position's current top salary is $160,000.

Current Chief Eric Payne has said he will retire early next year.

