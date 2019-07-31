GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A West Michigan school district says many of its buildings cannot handle any more students.

District leaders in Grandville are asking for a tax increase from voters later this year. Voters will have to decide on two new bond proposals which would raise more than $120 million for Grandville Public Schools.

District leaders say they expect their student count, which currently sits at around 5,600, to increase in the coming years due to several new housing developments that are being built. One of the proposals includes the construction of a $57 million 7th- and 8th-grade building near the high school.

The second proposal would see the construction of a new $29 million community pool. If both proposals pass, it would mean a $220 tax increase on homes valued at $160,000.

"These are the needs of Grandville Public Schools, there isn't any fluff in here, it's really what our students need and that is why these two proposals are on the ballot," says Superintendent Roger Bearup.

The money would also go toward improvements like adding air conditioning to some school buildings. Voters will decide on both proposals when they head to the polls this November.

