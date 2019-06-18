GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest involved in an early morning sexual assault on the city's south side.

GRPD said the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on June 8 in the area of South Division Avenue and Detroit Street SW.

The victim in the assault was able to provide investigators with a description, and forensic technicians were able to create a composite likeness based on the victim's statements.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late 20s to early 30s. He is tall with a skinny build and has a square fade haircut.

Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood were able to capture images of the suspect's vehicle as he fled the scene, which is believed to be a silver Ford Focus Hatchback.

Anyone with information that can lead investigators to the identity of the suspect should call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

