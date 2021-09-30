Hastings police searching for teen who's been missing for 2 weeks

17-year-old Lane Roslund was last seen at Tyden Park in Hastings on Saturday, Sept. 11.

HASTINGS, Mich. — The Hastings City Police Department is searching for a teen who has been missing for two weeks. The department is seeking the public's help in finding him.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hastings Police Department at 269-945-5744, the Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800 or the Barry County Silent Observer at 1-800-310-9031.

