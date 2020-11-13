Courage in the face of cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What started out as an ArtPrize 9 exhibit in 2017 has become a way for breast cancer and other cancer survivors to celebrate their courage.
Amanda Gilbert combined her love of henna tattoos and empowering women to work to create the non-profit Henna Crowns of Courage that celebrates cancer survivors through henna.
Since 2017 she's crowned over 100 women and children and now she's on a mission to crown at least 1,000 cancer survivors suffering the side effects of chemotherapy.
You can help her reach her goal on Amanda's Kickstarter campaign.
