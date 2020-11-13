x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Friends for Life

Courage in the face of cancer

Henna Crowns of Courage looking to crown 1,000 women
Credit: Henna Crowns of Courage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What started out as an ArtPrize 9 exhibit in 2017 has become a way for breast cancer and other cancer survivors to celebrate their courage.

Amanda Gilbert combined her love of henna tattoos and empowering women to work to create the non-profit Henna Crowns of Courage that celebrates cancer survivors through henna.  

Since 2017 she's crowned over 100 women and children and now she's on a mission to crown at least 1,000 cancer survivors suffering the side effects of chemotherapy.

You can help her reach her goal on Amanda's Kickstarter campaign.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.