Courage in the face of cancer

Henna Crowns of Courage looking to crown 1,000 women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What started out as an ArtPrize 9 exhibit in 2017 has become a way for breast cancer and other cancer survivors to celebrate their courage.

Amanda Gilbert combined her love of henna tattoos and empowering women to work to create the non-profit Henna Crowns of Courage that celebrates cancer survivors through henna.

Since 2017 she's crowned over 100 women and children and now she's on a mission to crown at least 1,000 cancer survivors suffering the side effects of chemotherapy.

You can help her reach her goal on Amanda's Kickstarter campaign.

