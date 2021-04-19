Cannon Township sues consulting firm it says 'exacerbated opioid crisis’

The federal lawsuit against McKinsey & Co. comes two months after Michigan and other states reached a $573 million settlement with the global consulting firm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cannon Township has filed a lawsuit against one of the world’s largest consulting firms for “knowingly perpetuating the opioid crisis.’’

The federal lawsuit against McKinsey & Co. comes more than two months after Michigan and other states reached a $573 million settlement with McKinsey, which helped opioid companies promote their drugs.

“McKinsey’s method of aggressive marketing of opioids to prescribers has demonstrably exacerbated the opioid crisis,’’ the lawsuit claims. “McKinsey continued consulting to increase the sale of opioids despite the nationwide epidemic.’’

Cannon Township is located in Kent County and bills itself as "one of Michigan's most scenic and enjoyable places to live and visit.''

Cannon Township Supervisor Steve Grimm declined comment, as did the attorney who filed the class action complaint.

Several cities and counties in the U.S. have filed similar action against McKinsey, alleging it worked with pharmaceutical manufacturer Purdue Pharma to promote opioids, which includes the prescription painkiller OxyContin.

The lawsuit, filed in Grand Rapids earlier this month, seeks to "recoup monies that has been spent, or will be spent, because of Defendants’ conduct in fueling the epidemic.''

“From 2004 to 2014, Michigan’s drug overdose mortality rate effectively tripled— from 488 to 1,345 deaths,’’ the lawsuit states. “Prescription opioids contributed to the majority of those deaths.’’

According to the Associated Press, prescription opioids and illegal ones such as heroin and illicit fentanyl combined have been linked to the deaths of more than 470,000 Americans since 2000.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.