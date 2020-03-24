GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College is still hosting the AQ Tri Beta blood drive on Tuesday March 24, despite the on going concern due to COVID-19.

According to Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, more than 100 community blood drives were cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns.

Versiti is the sole blood provider for hospitals in Kent County and blood is at a concerning level for over 250 hospitals.

“If you are feeling healthy, it is safe to donate blood right now. We are nearing a blood shortage nationwide, with over 130,000 canceled appointments, so our community is counting on donations" said Liz Collver, Versiti blood drive coordinator.

Collver also says, Versiti has implemented social distancing practices and other procedural shifts to make this drive safe for all.”

The blood drive is exempt from Gov. Whitmer's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" order.

Versiti says "the donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus.”

Additionally, Versiti has implemented a series of precautions in order to follow CDC guidelines, as well as, increasing their cleaning procedures. These precautions include:

No more than 10 people in the room at any time

The room will be thoroughly cleaned

Participants will enter and exit through separate doors

Anyone over the age of 17 and is in good health is eligible to donate. Anyone 16 and under must receive parental permission prior to donating.

Please do not donate if you are sick, or been exposed to someone who is sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The drive is taking place on campus at Bukowski, located right off of Fulton Street. For additional help, refer to the Aquinas College Campus Map.

Appointments for March 24 are still available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To sign up, visit the Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan website to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are available.

Prior to your appointment, make sure to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water. Bring your photo ID with you to your appointment.

Everyone who signs in to donate will receive a $5 e-gift card which is redeemable at over 70 vendors.

