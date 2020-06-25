A registered nurse stressed the seriousness of the coronavirus, prompting Gov. Asa Hutchinson to read it aloud at a press briefing.

Cheyenne Bright, a registered nurse at Washington Regional, stressed the seriousness of the coronavirus on a Facebook post that has been shared nearly a thousand times, prompting Governor Asa Hutchinson to read it aloud at a press briefing on Thursday.

Bright started the post by calling attention to those who may not be taking the virus seriously, saying, "I just want to let you know it is very real and very serious. I spent the day comforting my dying patient, so they would know they weren’t alone."

She said the patient was fine six days ago, with no underlying conditions.

"Covid doesn’t care about your age, your gender, where you’re from, or what ethnicity you are. If you have lived a good healthy life, or if you haven’t. It doesn’t matter. It can affect anyone," Bright said.

"So be safe and be mindful. Wear your mask, if not for yourself do it for others."

In the same press conference Gov. Hutchinson read Bright's words, he announced that there is currently a pause on reopenings in Arkansas.