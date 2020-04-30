WYOMING, Mich. — It's a small credit union but it's making a mighty effort to support local restaurants during the pandemic.

ATL Federal Credit Union, in Wyoming, has about 1,800 members. That is not a huge amount, but president and CEO Robert Shane believes it is enough to help sustain local businesses through a new Give Back Program.

"We are all worried about what's next. And, as we worry about it all of us here at the credit union we're trying to figure out what to do and how to support the community around us," says Shane."

He says it didn't take long to realize that area restaurants are having a particularly tough time lately.

RELATED: Whitmer order outlines safety guidelines for grocery stores, restaurants

RELATED: Shake Shack returning government's $10 million small-business loan

RELATED: Gift cards and carry-outs needed to keep restaurants afloat, lawmaker says

"Yes. I used to have meetings every single week. I would have 2 or 3 breakfast meetings or coffee meetings and I don't have any of those anymore. And, it's just, a huge concern for us," he said.

Shane and his team decided to act. Earlier this month, ATL Federal Credit Union started reimbursing members who made purchases at West Michigan restaurants. The Give Back Program is a unique way of paying it forward.

"The way it works is members, or people who post, can use the form that we have on our Facebook page. They, they can post what they spend at a restaurant for takeout and then we will select 10 people at the end of each week that will reimburse up to $50 for their takeout meal," says Shane. "Our hope is that they make an effort to go out and support local businesses and then we then come alongside of them and participate in that by reimbursing them up to 50 bucks."

The goal is to give away about $500 each week according to Shane. He says those that do not feel comfortable ordering food are welcome to purchase gift cards as well.

"You know that first week we gave away a whopping $66. The second week we more than doubled that we gave away about $146. We're going to continue to do it," he said. "Any money that we don't give away through this giveback program we'll give that to Kids' Food Basket as a donation to try and help feed kids through the rest of the summer."

The program runs through June 5th. The first 2 weeks were open to credit members only, but Shane says anyone is free to post purchases now.

"If they're non members, we'll engage with them in a conversation about how we get that money to them," he says. "We will reach out and and say 'hey would you open up an account with us and become part of this crazy little family in the southwest corner of Grand Rapids."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.