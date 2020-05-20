7 barbers ticketed for cutting hair at Michigan Capitol

About 350 people attended Wednesday's demonstration organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

LANSING, Mich. — Police have ticketed seven people for cutting hair during a protest outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists are defied stay-at-home orders to give free hair cuts.

About 350 people attended Wednesday's demonstration organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition to protest the orders imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Seven barbers have been cited for disorderly conduct after being warned by state police.

The cases were referred to the state attorney general. The penalty is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

'Operation Haircut' was inspired by the Owosso barber, Karl Manke, who opened his shop despite the state's stay home order, and has now been stripped of his licence.

The rally is one of several recent protests held in Lansing against Gov. Whitmer's ongoing stay at home order. The order was extended earlier this month until May 28. Whitmer has repeatedly said the move is not political but rather for public health and safety. Organizers of the protest disagree.

13 ON YOUR SIDE contributed to this reporting.

Watch Live: Operation Haircut held at Michigan Capitol People are in Lansing for what is being called 'Operation Haircut.' The event was organized by The Michigan Conservative Coalition and they are protesting the governor's stay at home order. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

