GVSU: 'No plan' to implement vaccine booster mandate

Grand Valley State University required students to be fully vaccinated before classes began in August.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — As some colleges begin mandating COVID-19 booster shots, Grand Valley State University in Allendale is choosing to leave the booster decision up to students.

GVSU will not require students to receive a booster shot at this time, according to officials. The university released a statement Friday detailing their on-campus COVID-19 plan:

"The university’s Virus Action Team actively monitors the conditions of the pandemic, both on and off campus, and works with senior leadership on COVID-related decisions. At this time, there is no plan to mandate a booster shot at GVSU."

The decision comes after the University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced that all students will be required to receive a booster shot.

GVSU required students to be fully vaccinated before classes began in August.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.